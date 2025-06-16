United Way donation…

United Way of Van Wert County recently granted Operation Back to School a check for $2,500. The money was given on behalf of the Community Impact Funds, which allows organizations that are tax exempt to apply for help with a one-time need or project in Van Wert County. The funds received are to aid in the program’s ninth annual event on Sunday, July 27, which provides school supplies for Van Wert County students. To register for the event, visit www.vanwertfirst.net or call 419.238.0631. Any tax-exempt organization in Van Wert County and would like to learn more about or apply for Community Impact funds, should contact the United Way office at 419.238.6689 or email administration@uwvwco.org. Pictured is Ashley Bultemeier, United Way Executive Director and Teresa Shaffer, First United Methodist Church. Photo submitted