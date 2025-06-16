Van Wert’s Independence Day parade to return in 2026

The annual Independence Day parade will return to Van Wert in 2026. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

While there won’t be an Independence Day parade in Van Wert this year, there is some good news – there will be a July 4 parade in the city in 2026.

As reported on Monday, the Independence Day parade was most recently organized, set up and run by American Legion Post 178, but that won’t be the case this year due a lack of help.

However, Navy Club Ship 726 Commander Ken Myers said the club plans to bring back the annual parade next year. Navy Club Ship 726 is made up of sailors, Marines and Merchant Marines, and Myers, who previously served as Post 178 commander, said planning for 2026 is already in the early stages.

“When the Navy Club learned officially that the parade wasn’t going to happen from the Legion, Navy Club members reached out to myself and said ‘hey, what can we do to revive this,’” Myers said. “I told them we could start putting together for next year’s Fourth of July parade. It’s too close to this year’s (holiday) to put a parade together with everybody committing to other parades, so now’s the time to start working for the 250th year and make it a big celebration for everyone.”

“It takes a lot of preparation,” he continued. “I was on the Holiday at Home committee for years and helped with that parade so I do have a little bit of knowledge with that and I have some people’s brains we can pick. My crew is more than willing to put in the hours to get this put back together. It’s something that takes months to plan and organize.”

Myers said sometime after this year’s July 4 holiday, contact information will be released for those interested in being a part of next year’s Independence Day parade, which will coincide with the America 250 celebration.

Navy Club Ship 726 has served the community in previous years, including organizing Toys for Tots. He said the club’s membership became older but added younger members have started to join, which allows the club to become more active in the community.

As noted on Monday, while there will be no Independence Day parade in Van Wert this year, other popular July 4 events will go on as usual, including the Van Wert County Historical Society’s Home for the Holidays (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). and the city’s annual fireworks display at 10 p.m. at Van Wert High School.