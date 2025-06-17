Jay Whitney Simson

Jay Whitney Simson passed away on Monday, June 16, 2025.

He was born in Oneida, New York to Edward Lee and Ina Mae (Teeman) Simson on November 8, 1953. Both parents predeceased him.

He attended SUNY in Morrisville, New York receiving an associate’s degree in journalism. He worked for several local newspapers as a reporter and photographer. In later years, he published three books on military history. He became a lecturer and spoke to Civil War roundtables across the country.

He married Sherry Smith in 1981, who predeceased him. In 1989, he married Bonita Terry, who survives.

Jay had four children, Stephanie Jean (Matt) Jeffrey, Crystal Mae (Stephan) Oechsley, Terry Lynn Simson and Nathanael Jay (Jolynn) Simson, who survive together with grandchildren, Alex, Ayden and Ayanna Jeffrey, Kensley and Arnold Marlin Oechsley, and Owen and Ivy Simson. Jay is also survived by siblings, Meredith Croucher, Miriam Louk, Fred Simson and Charles Simson.

Brothers, John, Edward “Boone” and Clark Simson predeceased him.

Per the family, there will be no funeral service.

Preferred memorials: the Van Wert Civic Theatre or the First United Methodist Church, Van Wert.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.