ODOT seeking public input on planned roundabout

ODOT evaluated three potential alternatives to improve safety of the intersection of State Route 118 at Wren-Landeck Road, Van Wert County. Alternative 2, a single-lane roundabout positioned northeast of the intersection, was chosen as the recommended preferred alternative.

VW independent staff/submitted information

LIMA — ODOT District 1 is planning a roundabout to enhance safety at what has become a dangerous intersection, Ohio 118 and Wren-Landeck Road, approximately two miles south of the City of Van Wert. According to ODOT, roundabouts are proven to reduce crashes and crash severity by lowering vehicle speeds and minimizing conflict points.

The public is encouraged to share their thoughts on the design alternatives by July 17. Input will help shape the final design.

Project details

Due to concerning crash data, ODOT initiated a feasibility study for the Ohio 118/Wren-Landeck Road intersection to identify potential improvements. Following a thorough evaluation of three roundabout options, ODOT recommends Alternative 2, a single-lane roundabout positioned northeast of the intersection. This design effectively balances right-of-way impacts while optimizing entry angles for safe and efficient navigation.

Funding

ODOT completed a review of the intersection and applied for safety funding. The project was awarded funding for construction in 2028 through Ohio’s Highway Safety Program (HSIP).

Visit the project webpage to learn more about the project and review the feasibility study:

transportation.ohio.gov/projects/projects/120693.

How to provide feedback

The public is asked to provide feedback on the project. Submit comments by Thursday, July 17, 2025, to be included in the public input summary report.

Use the comment form on the project website or contact the project manager Morgan Gerdeman by phone at 419-999-6869 or via email at morgan.gerdeman@dot.ohio.gov.

Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, sex, age, national origin, or disability.

Requests for interpretation service or reasonable accommodation may be submitted through the project website or by contacting the project manager.

Right-of-way and property acquisition

Permanent and temporary (just for construction) right-of-way will likely be needed for the construction of the project. If right-of-way acquisition is necessary, a real estate representative will contact property owners directly at a later date to discuss the right-of-way needs and the acquisition process.