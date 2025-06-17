School board to vote on new contract

VW independent staff

A new three year contract for union teachers is one of the items on tonight’s Lincolniview Local Schools Board of Education agenda.

If approved, the negotiated agreement between the school board and the Lincolnview Local Education Association will go into effect July 1 and will run through June 30, 2028. More information about the contract is expected once it’s approved by the board at the monthly meeting.

The agenda also includes a resolution to establish a capital projects fund, with an initital transfer of $8 million from the general fund.

Board members are expected to approve three resolutions honoring state track and field participants and coaches, and the Northwest Conference champion softball and baseball teams. Both teams also captured sectional championships and finished as district runners-up.

Tonight’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.