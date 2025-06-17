Tuesday crash claims Van Wert man

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred just after 1 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Van Wert Decatur Rd. and U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2015 GMC Terrain, operated by John J. Freund, 92, of Van Wert, was westbound on Van Wert Decatur Rd. and stopped at the posted stop sign at the intersection, before attempting to make a left turn on U.S. 224. According to a patrol report, Freund failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was struck by a 2022 Volvo semi operated by Adnan Perenda, 51, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, that was traveling eastbound on U.S. 224.

Freund was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Van Wert Police Department, Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Van Wert Fire Department, Van Wert County Coroner’s Office, the Ohio Department of Transportation, Van Wert County EMA, CERT, and Hague Towing and Repair.