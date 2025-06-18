AgCredit announces election results

Submitted information

FOSTORIA — AgCredit, one of northern Ohio’s largest lenders for farmers, agribusinesses, and rural homeowners, is pleased to announce the results of its recent Board of Directors election.

The successful candidates were Dustin Sonnenberg of Hamler representing Region 2, consisting of Henry, Wood, and western Lucas counties; Gary Wilson of Jenera representing Region 3, including Hancock and Hardin counties, and Scott Chalfin of Risingsun representing Region 4, consisting of eastern Lucas, Ottawa and Sandusky counties. Wilson is serving in his first term on the 11-member board, while Sonnenberg and Chalfin are serving in their fifth and third terms, respectfully. Sonnenberg was originally elected in 2016 and Chalfin in 2022.

All three delegates bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the AgCredit Board. Sonnenberg operates his own farm operation, has experience with Ag Net Communications, Tri-State RTK Network, and Henry County Community Foundation.

These three men won election to the AgCredit Board of Directors. Photo submitted

Wilson is a self-employed farmer and a retired OSU extension educator. He is also member of several state and national commodity groups including Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers, Ohio Sheep Improvement Association, Ohio Forage and Grassland Council and National Corn Growers Association. Chalfin is also a self-employed farmer and in addition to his past experience on AgCredit’s board, he has also been involved with the Sandusky County Soil and Water Conservation District.

AgCredit’s Board of Directors includes eight members elected by stockholders. The remaining three are appointees to ensure diversity and a range of experience.

The 18 members of AgCredit’s Nominating Committee – one representing each of the 18 northern Ohio counties that AgCredit serves – identify the candidates to fill any seats that may be open on the Board of Directors. A list of the 2026 Nominating Committee members can be found here.

A cooperative lender, AgCredit is a member of the Farm Credit System that was created more than 100 years ago to provide a reliable source of funding for the nation’s farmers and ranchers. AgCredit supports rural communities and agriculture with reliable, consistent credit and financial services.