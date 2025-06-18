American folk band to perform Friday

VW independent staff

The Legendary Trainhoppers will perform as the third installment of the Feel Good Fridays summer concert series on Friday night.

The Legendary Trainhoppers are songwriter/performers in the American folk tradition. As a rockin’ Americana band from Fort Wayne, the band has recorded and released four albums of original music, with a fifth on its way this summer. The ‘Hoppers have performed at the Embassy Theatre, Middle Waves Music Festival, Sweetwater Pavilion, and more, and have opened for The Avett Brothers, Charlie Daniels Band, and Ike Reilly.

Friday night’s concert is free and will begin at 7:30 p.m.