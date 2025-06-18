Cast announced for new production

The Van Wert Civic Theatre has unveil the cast of its upcoming Adolescent and Young Adult Theatre (AYAT) summer production, Looking Back, an original science fiction musical written by Perri Webb, a Shawnee High School graduate who is currently attending Boston College. Performances are scheduled for July 31 through August 3.

This imaginative and thought-provoking show tells the story of Rebecca Mitchell, a newly appointed CFO whose ambitious climb up the corporate ladder has come at a high personal cost, including the loss of her closest friendship. When her former best friend AJ confronts her with a violent act of revenge, time freezes, and Rebecca is forced to relive her past through the lens of memory, regret, and introspection. Guided by the enigmatic character It and three Muses of the Subconscious — Function, Emotion, and Belief –Rebecca faces the consequences of her decisions and searches for redemption.

Chloe Parker leads the cast as Rebecca Mitchell, with Payton Frese portraying the cryptic It. Douglas Long Jr. takes on the role of AJ Wills, and Alivia Hines appears as Sierra Robinson. The Muses of the Subconscious are played by Emily Gehle (Function), Kimberly Salisbury (Emotion), and Jazmin Ordonez (Belief).

Additional featured roles include Finley Foehl as Bill, Abbie Mengerink as Margot, Nick Long as Craig, and Charles Bennett as John. The ensemble includes Landon Adams, Carson Caprella, Anna Cassidy, Sawyer Holbrook, Marcus Freewalt, Evan Joseph, Colin Miltner, Noelle Prine, Evan Rinesmith, Alyssa Taylor, and Onyx Williamson.

Looking Back showcases original music inspired by R&B and jazz styles and offers a unique theatrical experience combining emotional depth, futuristic themes, and a youthful cast of rising talent.

Performances will be held at Van Wert Civic Theatre on S. Race St. on July 31, August 1, and August 2 at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee on August 3 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $16 and may be purchased by visiting vwct.org.

This production is part of VWCT’s ongoing commitment to fostering young talent and providing opportunities for youth to engage in the performing arts. Don’t miss this exciting world premiere production that invites audiences to consider the weight of their choices—and what it truly means to look back.