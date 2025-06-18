Hernandez honored…

The YMCA of Van Wert County and Hickory Sticks Golf Course recently recognized Willie Hernandez (center) for over 62 years of membership at the golf course. Willie was born on August 1, 1934, and will turn 91 this August. Willie joined Eagle Creek June 1, 1963 and has been a member through two additional name changes to the course, The Woods and currently Hickory Sticks. According to YMCA CEO Hugh Kocab will be honoring Hernandez with an honorary membership and the planting of a tree on the course. Shown to the left of Hernandez is Program Director Corey Clifton and to the right is Kocab. Photo submitted