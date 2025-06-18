James Wendell Gibson

James Wendell Gibson passed away at home on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at the age of 84. Jim was a man whose hands built more than just brick buildings – they built a legacy of craftsmanship, family, and faith.

Jim was born on October 14, 1940, and from a young age he learned the art of brick masonry from his father. That skill became his life’s work and passion. For over 60 years, Jim worked as a self-employed brick mason, founding and operating Gibson Construction alongside three of his five sons. His reputation for excellence was cemented early on with his work on the Fountain Inn in Van Wert. From that point forward, he never needed to advertise – his work spoke for itself.

James Gibson

Beyond his trade, Jim was a man of many passions. He had a deep love for horses and the outdoors, often found trail riding or giving carriage rides with his beloved horse, Glo Boy. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren fondly remember riding bareback through the “Happy Trails” on his property, baling hay under the summer sun, and playing endless games of cards with Grandpa. These moments, filled with laughter and love, are cherished memories that will live on for generations.

Jim loved to sing, play his guitar, and reminisce about his days on the Convoy Union High School basketball team, especially the year they were regional runners-up. A devoted fan of Roy Rogers, Jim embodied the cowboy spirit – strong, tough, and always ready with a smile.

His faith was a cornerstone of his life. Jim was a member of the Lions Club and a proud Gideon. He faithfully served in many small churches over the years, always willing to lend a hand or a prayer.

Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Helen Feasby Geis; his father, Luther Dale Gibson, and his sister, Marlene Gibson Pierce.

On February 12, 1960, Jim married Kay Lynn Reidenbach, and together they raised five sons: Brent (Amber), Bart (Sue), Berry (Angie), Terry (Aimee), and Tom (Chris).

He is survived by his loving wife, Kay Lynn, and their sons, along with 12 grandchildren: Tyler (Elizabeth), Jordan (Mckenzie), Nick (Kristin), Phillip, Ross, Dallis (Rachel), Lucas, Casey (Ericka), Trevor, Justin (Kelsey), Jared (Tommi), and Joshua (Emily). Jim was also blessed with six great-grandchildren: Mason, McKenna, Wyatt, Marleen, Lainey, and Collette.

Jim’s legacy is carried on by his loving family, all of whom were blessed by his wisdom, humor, and unwavering love. He leaves behind a trail of memories, built with the same care and strength as the bricks he laid – each one a testament to a life well-lived.

Happy trails, Jim. Until we meet again.

A visitation for family and friends will be from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday June 22, at Countryside Chapel Church, 3474 Mentzer Church Rd, Convoy, followed immediately by a memorial service with Pastor Tyler Watson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests trees in Jim’s memory. Donations may also be made to Sugar Ridge Church of God or The Gideon’s International.

Cisco Funeral Home of Celina & St. Marys are honored to care for Jim and his family. To pay respects and to leave online condolences or memories, visit www.ciscofuneralhome.com.