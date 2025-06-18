Latest Common Pleas Court report

VW independent staff

Nine criminal defendants appeared before Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin D. Burchfield between Thursday, June 12, and Wednesday, June 18. The disposition of each hearing is listed below.

Bond/intervention in lieu violation/sentencing

Brandon Clark, 29, Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond and intervention in lieu by failing drug screens and failing to engage in treatment. Bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety and at a separate hearing, he was sentenced to up to six months at the WORTH Center, three years of community control, and 30 days jail at a later date for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He must perform 100 hours of community service, undergo random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Plea changes

Sara Siano, 31, of Willshire, changed her plea to guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information charging her with theft, a first degree misdemeanor. She was then sentenced to one year of community control, was fined $231.65 and ordered to pay court costs.

Kevin Krick, 63, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. July 30.

Brandi Runyon, 34, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 9 a.m. July 30.

Probation violation

Roy Densel, Jr., 50, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by failing a drug screen and not engaging in treatment. He was then sentenced to 30 days in jail and ordered to pay court costs.

Arraignment

Sarah Collier, 42, of Payne, entered a not guilty plea to grand theft, a fourth degree felony; theft, a fifth degree felony, and two counts of forgery, both fifth degree felonies. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. July 9.

Sentencing

Gage Maples, 25, of Lima, was sentenced to 30 months in prison with credit for 166 days already served for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony. In addition, his license was suspended for four years and he was ordered to pay court costs.

After violating her bond and intervention in lieu of conviction, Brianna Saxton, 28, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 130 days in jail with credit for 70 days already served for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She was ordered to pay court costs.

Time waiver

Courtney Thomas, 31, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare her case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:45 a.m. July 9. She’s charged with corrupting another with drugs, a second degree felony, and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth degree felony.