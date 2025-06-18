ROAR winners!

Convoy Lions recently held an awards ceremony to award the third grade classes at Crestview Elementary for working hard in the advanced reading program. In recognition of their hard work the ROAR (Reinforcement Of Advanced Reading) pays them five cents per point. They must pass a test over the content of the book with a score of 80 percent or better. Point values for each book are determined by the AR Program. Pictured above are the five top point getters this year (left to right): Henry Schaffner, Ruby Grant, Landon Sheets and Cameron Lyons. Not pictured is Zeke Kuhn. The Lions Club lauded the third grade staff for their hard work teaching reading skills and motivating students to get in the library and improve their reading skills. The Lions Club believes that reading is fundamental to academic success and believes strongly in the ROAR Program. Photo submitted