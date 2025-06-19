AEP gives update on power outage

VW independent staff

After Wednesday night’s storm, crews with AEP Ohio worked through the night and into this morning and afternoon to restore power that was knocked out to homes and businesses. Shortly before 3 p.m. this afternoon, AEP responded to a request from the VW independent for an update. This was the response made in a statement:

“AEP Ohio crews continue to work safely and as quickly as possible to restore power to all customers. In Van Wert, we currently have approximately 250 customers without power with the largest outages showing on the south side of the area. At this point, most of the reported outages are affecting a few customers each. Current estimated restoration times vary throughout the remainder of the day. We are thankful for our customers’ patience as we continue to clean up from this damaging storm.”

The storm initially knocked out electricity to thousands of AEP customers in Van Wert, including substantial damage to transmission lines.

People can sign up for alerts to get up-to-date information about outages that affect their home or business at AEPOhio.com/Alerts.