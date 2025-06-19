AEP provides statement on outages

VW independent staff

Wednesday night’s powerful storm system, which produced damaging straight line winds, a microburst and a gustnado in Van Wert, also caused substantial power outages around the city.

AEP Ohio crews worked through the night to restore power and those crews continued their work Thursday morning. AEP Ohio provided The VW independent with this statement:

“Last night’s severe storms brought strong winds and rain, causing damage across AEP Ohio’s territory, and knocking out power to approximately 36,000 total customers. Van Wert was among the hardest hit areas in our footprint, including damage to some transmission lines. Crews worked through the night and will continue working as quickly as they safely can this morning to restore power to all customers.”

The statement also noted downed lines are dangerous and can be hidden beneath downed trees or debris. If people see a downed line or are clearing branches or trees near areas where lines may be down, they should stay as far away as possible and call 911 or AEP Ohio at 800.672.2231 to report it.

People can sign up for alerts to get up-to-date information about outages that affect their home or business at AEPOhio.com/Alerts.