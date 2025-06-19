Bell tower toppled…
Strong winds caused the bell tower at St. Marys of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert to come crashing down Wednesday evening. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent
POSTED: 06/19/25 at 7:40 am. FILED UNDER: News
Strong winds caused the bell tower at St. Marys of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert to come crashing down Wednesday evening. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent
POSTED: 06/19/25 at 7:40 am. FILED UNDER: News
Copyright © 2010-2025 The Van Wert Independent — Subscribe to our RSS feed — Web Site Design by J. DeWert Enterprises, LLC