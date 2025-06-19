Clean-up efforts continue after Wednesday’s storm

Damage such as this seemed commonplace around Van Wert after Wednesday’s storm. While there was damage, no injuries were reported. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The effects of Wednesday night’s storm that barreled through Van Wert County will likely be felt for some days to come.

According to Van Wert County Emergency Management Director Rick McCoy, the storm system that was predicted by the National Weather Service several days in advance produced tornadoes across Illinois and damaging winds across Indiana and Ohio. As the storms approached Ohio, Van Wert County was placed under a severe thunderstorm warning at 5:52 p.m. for winds expected to reach 60 miles per hour. McCoy had already contacted local and county fire department and amateur radio weather spotters and had them out in the county for reports. He had also contacted countywide parks departments and asked that ball games be canceled due to the approaching storms.

As the storm raced through the county, it hit the City of Van Wert hardest. Straight line winds, a microburst and a gustnado brought down dozens of trees, poles and lines throughout the city. Some of the trees landed on homes, outbuildings and cars but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Van Wert County EMA Director Rick McCoy estimated 100 trees were destroyed or significantly damaged citywide. Wind speeds were recorded at 59 miles per hour at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds and 55 miles per hour at the EMA Office, but McCoy estimated winds in the microburst reached at least 70 miles per hour. He also received several reports of a possible funnel as it moved through the northeast part of the city , but a video recording confirmed that it was a gustnado.

Power outages caused by downed trees and power lines stretched into the overnight hours and into Thursday due to transmission poles taken down near Vantage Career Center and several additional large transmission poles snapped off near Trinity Friends Church. A number of streets remained closed overnight due to trees across roadways. Railroad officials were contacted to repair gates snapped off at several crossings.

McCoy also reported other locations with damage which included the bell tower at St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church was flattened, along with some structural damage to an outbuilding at the church; a front door of the YMCA was shattered; First Financial Bank on S. Shannon St. had roof damage, and there was front wall damage to H&R Block on Fox Rd. McCoy noted it was the worst wind damage in the city since the June 29, 2012 derecho.

City crews were out to begin the clean up process shortly after the storm moved through and while the damage was widespread, they made very noticeable progress in less than 24 hours. One of the hardest hit areas in the city was Willow Bend Golf Course. The call was put out for Van Wert High School athletes to help with clean up efforts Thursday morning.

Some businesses on the city’s north side lost power and were forced to close early. Many of them, including Wal-Mart, re-opened early afternoon on Thursday.

By late afternoon, most AEP customers in the city had power restored to them.