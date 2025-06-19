Optimist Club awards scholarships

The Optimist Club of Van Wert awarded three $2,000 Service Award Scholarships to local, 2025 graduates – Quinn Tomlinson, Dakotah Nihiser, and Lauren Anspach.

Service Award Scholarships are granted by the local Optimist Club to graduating seniors from Crestview, Lincolnview, and Van Wert High Schools based on hours of volunteer community service provided through a nonprofit organization or group.

Pictured above are Dakotah Nihiser, Quinn Tomlinson and Lauren Anspach. Photo submitted

Quinn Tomlinson is a graduate of Crestview High School. She will attend The Ohio State University in Columbus this fall, majoring in genomics and molecular genetics. Dakotah Nihiser is a Crestview graduate and will attend Grand Valley State University to study recreational therapy. Lauren Anspach, a graduate of Lincolnview High School, will attend The Ohio State University in Columbus, majoring in finance.

The Optimist Club of Van Wert is a volunteer service club dedicated to the community, friendship, fun, service to youth, and the promotion of optimism as a way of life. For more information visit optimistvw.com.