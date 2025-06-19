WERT transmitter damaged by storm

VW independent staff

If you’re tried to tune in Van Wert radio station WERT 1220AM but hear nothing but static, there’s an explanation for that.

The radio station’s transmitter was damaged during Wednesday evening’s strong storm system. Station owner Chris Roberts said repairs are expected to take some time.

In the meantime, listeners of WERT 1220AM can tune to WERT 104.3FM, which transmits the exact same local programming, just on the FM side of the dial. Listens can also stream WERT online by clicking the WERT icon at the top of the VW independent, or by telling their Alexa device to “play WERT). The radio station is also available on various radio streaming services, including TuneIn Radio.