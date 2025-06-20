BDC announces new co-presidents

The Business Development Corporation (BDC) of Van Wert has named Stacy Adam and Sara Zura as its new co-presidents, following the leadership of Andy Czajkowski and Pat Ryan.

“We’re excited to build on the strong foundation Andy and Pat helped establish,” said Adam and Zura in a joint statement. “Together, we look forward to creating new opportunities for growth and investment throughout Van Wert County.”

Adam brings years of experience in local economic development, having led business retention, attraction, workforce development, and land reutilization initiatives as executive director of the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation. She also held a 30-year corporate career with TruGreen LandCare, ultimately serving as division vice president of operations.

Shown from left to right are Stacy Adam, Andy Czajkowski and Sara Zura. Photo submitted

Zura is president of Alexander & Bebout, Inc. and a licensed professional civil engineer. She brings expertise in industrial and commercial development and currently serves on numerous community boards, including the Community Improvement Corporation, Van Wert Chamber of Commerce, and the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation.

Former BDC leaders Czajkowski and Ryan have long been pillars in the Van Wert business community. Czajkowski serves as the president of Statewide Ford Lincoln and owns Quick Lane Tire & Auto and Statewide Emergency Products in Van Wert. Ryan is the senior vice president of commercial lending at Citizens National Bank with a total of 45 years in the banking sector.

The Business Development Corporation of Van Wert promotes economic opportunity by assisting businesses with land and building acquisitions and offering favorable financing solutions to support local development.