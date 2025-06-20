DeWine issues death row reprieves

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — On Friday, Governor Mike DeWine issued the following reprieves of execution for three inmates on Ohio’s death row:

Timothy Coleman, who was scheduled to be executed on October 30, 2025. The new date of execution has been moved to September 13, 2028.

Kareem Jackson, who was scheduled to be executed on December 10, 2025. The new date of execution has been moved to October 11, 2028.

Quisi Bryan, who was scheduled to be executed on January 7, 2026. The new date of execution has been moved to November 15, 2028.

Coleman has been on death row since 1996. Jackson was sentenced to death in 1997 and has now had five reprieves. Bryan killed a police officer in 2000 and has had two reprieves.

As he has done with a number of previous reprieves, DeWine blamed ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (DRC), pursuant to DRC protocol, without endangering other Ohioans. Other states have continued carrying out death sentences via lethel injection, while others have changed methods, including the use of a firing squad or nitrogen gas.

Since DeWine took office in 2019, there have been no executions in Ohio.