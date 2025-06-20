Four day Extreme Heat Watch issued

VW independent staff

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Watch from 8 a.m. Saturday, June 21, until 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 24. It’s for all of Ohio and all of northeast Indiana and beyond.

Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between 95-106 are possible, with the hottest conditions expected on Sunday and Monday. Heat related illnesses can increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events and can be especially hazardous for vulnerable populations.