The Van Wert Fire Department was called to N. Washington St. (U.S. 127) near the U.S. 30 overpass, after a semi-truck developed a fuel leak. The call came in shortly before 7 a.m. this (Friday) morning and firefighters drove a plug in the leaking line and used absorbent pads and a floor dry absorbent type material to soak up the leaked fuel. The leak was contained to the immediate location and was a relatively small leak. Hague Towing was arriving to assist in the repairs. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer