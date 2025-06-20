Heartburn & Hors D’oeuvres event

On Tuesday, July 8, the Van Wert community is invited to attend OhioHealth’s event “Heartburn & Hors D’oeuvres” at Willow Bend Country Club. It will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Members of OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital’s general surgery team will be there for an in-depth discussion on Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and the brand new technology and testing and treatment options available at the hospital. Guests will have the opportunity to learn about the new services available close to home and to engage in open dialogue with general surgery physicians.

This event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.