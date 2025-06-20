Kevin “Bubba” Routt

Kevin “Bubba” Routt, 55, of Van Wert, passed away Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

He was born September 12, 1969, in Van Wert, a son of Danny R. and Karla Kay (Johnson) Routt. His father survives in Van Wert and his mother is deceased.

Surviving him are two brothers, Jeffery (Lori) Routt of Rockford, and Scott (Chrissy) Routt of Cincinnati. He is also survived by a niece, Keri (Nick), and nephews Nick, Trey (Anna), and Logan

In addition to his monther, he was preceded in death by grandparents, Frederick and Betty Routt and Carl and Ioma Johnson.

He loved playing cards especially poker. He also enjoyed going to horse races and could often be found playing his favorite game, pool.

For those wishing to pay their respects the family will receive visitors from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, June 23, at Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert, followed by a funeral service 1 p.m.. Burial will follow in Taylor Cemetery.

The family has asked that donations be directed at helping to to pay funeral expenses.