The Van Wert County Courthouse

Friday, Jun. 20, 2025

Van Wert to pick up storm brush

VW independent staff

Van Wert Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming has announced that the city will begin storm brush pickup on Monday, June 23.

“We realize it will take more than a week to get it all so we will be making two passes around the city,” Fleming said.

City residents should have brush out by 7 a.m. Monday.

  • Place the brush by the curb and do not place it near poles, trees, etc.
  • The city will not pick up limbs more than eight feet in length.
  • The city will not pick up brush that has been left behind by a professional tree trimmer or private contractor. If a homeowner utilized a trimming service, they are responsible for disposing of the tree.
  • Brush placed in bags or boxes will not be picked up.

Van Wert’s July 14 scheduled brush pickup is now canceled, since the city is doing it earlier.

POSTED: 06/20/25 at 7:35 am. FILED UNDER: News