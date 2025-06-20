Van Wert to pick up storm brush

VW independent staff

Van Wert Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming has announced that the city will begin storm brush pickup on Monday, June 23.

“We realize it will take more than a week to get it all so we will be making two passes around the city,” Fleming said.

City residents should have brush out by 7 a.m. Monday.

Place the brush by the curb and do not place it near poles, trees, etc.

The city will not pick up limbs more than eight feet in length.

The city will not pick up brush that has been left behind by a professional tree trimmer or private contractor. If a homeowner utilized a trimming service, they are responsible for disposing of the tree.

Brush placed in bags or boxes will not be picked up.

Van Wert’s July 14 scheduled brush pickup is now canceled, since the city is doing it earlier.