Van Wert to pick up storm brush
VW independent staff
Van Wert Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming has announced that the city will begin storm brush pickup on Monday, June 23.
“We realize it will take more than a week to get it all so we will be making two passes around the city,” Fleming said.
City residents should have brush out by 7 a.m. Monday.
- Place the brush by the curb and do not place it near poles, trees, etc.
- The city will not pick up limbs more than eight feet in length.
- The city will not pick up brush that has been left behind by a professional tree trimmer or private contractor. If a homeowner utilized a trimming service, they are responsible for disposing of the tree.
- Brush placed in bags or boxes will not be picked up.
Van Wert’s July 14 scheduled brush pickup is now canceled, since the city is doing it earlier.
POSTED: 06/20/25 at 7:35 am. FILED UNDER: News