Brush pickup starting…

A reminder that Van Wert city crews are starting storm brush pickup today. Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming said due to the extensive damage caused by last week’s storm, it will take more than a week to collect all brush, so crews will make two passes around the city. Brush should be placed by the curb and not near poles, trees, etc. The city will not pick up limbs more than eight feet long. Van Wert’s July 14 scheduled brush pickup is now canceled, since the city is doing it earlier. Bob Barnes photo