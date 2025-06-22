Local retirees enjoy monthly meeting

Submitted information

Central Insurance retirees and guests held their May meeting on the 28th at Pizza Hut in Van Wert. Lunch was a vibrant mix of lively conversations and delightful companionship. The following were in attendance: Dewaine Johnson, Doug Watson, Royce Baden, Phillip Steinen, Val Sluterbeck, Linda Holden, Sharon Baer, Ruth Ricker, Deb Boroff, Pam Linton, Viv Langhals,Dorothy Helmke, Paula Giessler Scott, Grace Haselman and Kay Sluterbeck.

The group meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month. The next luncheon will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 25. All retirees and guests are invited to Pizza Hut, 735 W Ervin Rd., Van Wert. Chuck White will give a brief presentation on the “TING” device/service.