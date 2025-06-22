OHSAA releases divisional hoops breakdown

VW independent sports

When the 2025-2026 high school basketball season tips off, nearly every team in the Western Buckeye League and Northwest Conference will find themselves in the same division as last season.

2025-2026 divisional breakdowns were released by the Ohio High School Athletic Association on Friday and just one team, Bath, will change divisions, going from Division V to Division IV on the girls’ side only. All other divisional assignments will remain the same this winter.

Four WBL boys teams – Celina, Defiance, Shawnee and Wapakaoneta are in Division III, while the remaining six teams – Bath, Elida, Kenton, Ottawa-Glandorf, St. Marys Memorial and Kenton are in Division IV.

Bluffton is the NWC’s only Division V boys team, while Allen East, Columbus Grove, Crestview Lima Central Catholic, Lincolnview and Spencerville are in Division VI. Delphos Jefferson is the NWC’s lone Division VII team.

On the girls’ side, Celina, Defiance, Elida, Shawnee and Wapakoneta are in Division III, while Bath, Kenton, St. Marys Memorial and Van Wert are in Division IV. Ottawa-Glandorf is the WBL’s sole Division V team.

Among NWC girls teams, Bluffton is in Division V, while Allen East, Columbus Grove, Crestview, Delphos Jefferson, Lima Central Catholic, Lincolnview and Spencerville are in Division VI.