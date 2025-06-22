Robert L. Dowler

Robert L. Dowler, 86, of Hoagland, Indiana, passed away Saturday morning, June 21, 2025.

Bob was united in marriage to Lois E. Bell on September 7, 1958 in Van Wert, and she preceded him in death on May 31, 2023.

He is survived by his son, Mike Dowler of Hoagland, Indiana; daughter, Sandi (Luke) Selking of Hoagland, Indiana; son, Paul (Karen) Dowler of Crawfordsville, Indiana; nine grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Maurice Dowler; a brother in infancy, Paul Henry Dowler, and a sister in infancy, Lois Ann Dowler.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 26, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Soest with Pastor Josef Henning officiating. Burial will follow at Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Soest. Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 25, at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Soest and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.

Arrangements were made by Zwick and Jahn Funeral Homes of Decatur, Indiana.