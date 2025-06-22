Salary ordinance up for final reading

VW independent staff

The third and final reading of two ordinances dealing with council pay raises is on tonight’s Van Wert City Council agenda.

If approved as expected, council salaries will be tied directly to the median income of households within the city limits, as determined by the U.S. Census Bureau. Raises would take effect with the next term, which begins in January, 2026. All eight council seats are up for election in November.

Tonight’s meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.