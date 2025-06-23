Council OKs annexation, salary legislation

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

While there are more steps to go, a data center in Van Wert moved a bit closer to reality Monday night.

By a unanimous vote, Van Wert City Council approved an ordinance to accept an annexation application for nearly 775 acres of Mega Site land owned by The Marsh Foundation, north of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township and Hoaglin Township. Approximately 220 acres of that land will be home to the data center if it comes to fruition.

According to Law Director John Hatcher, the annexation request has already been approved by the Van Wert County Commissioners and he said the same legislation has been served to the Ridge and Hoaglin Township Trustees.

VWAEDC Executive Director Brent Stevens (right) talks about the Mega Site, while Mayor Ken Markward studies information on his computer. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

A second piece of legislation, one that zoned the property I-2, was approved as well.

Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation Brent Stevens was at the meeting to answer questions from council members and afterward, he said he should know within 60 days if the data center developer is going to close on the property. If it becomes a reality, the data center will employ 250 workers, with approximately 35 per shift, plus outside contractors that will take care of the property. More information on the potential data center can be found here.

Stevens also noted a lot is happening in the city, especially at Vision Industrial Park.

“Melhorn Trucking has broken ground, we have the truck wash that’s getting close and Interplas has been working hard and furious to get their facility up and ready to go,” Stevens stated. “They have had some issues in regard to tariffs. They’re getting tariffed pretty heavily on the equipment that they’re bringing in from Germany and Switzerland, to the tune of $4.5 million.”

Stevens added he’s made calls to U.S. and international officials and is asking for a waiver of tariffs for Interplas.

“Interplas is super excited even though this is a big hiccup for them,” he said. “They’re excited to come to Van Wert and they’re excited about the work that’s going on and they should be up and running somewhere around August 15. What you’re going to see next our there is 10 80-foot silos that house the plastic granules for making of the thermal form cups that they make for different yogurts and ice cream.”

Starting with the 2026 term, city council salaries, along with salaries for the council president, mayor and city treasurer will be set in accordance with the city’s median household income, as determined by the U.S. Census Bureau. During Monday night’s meeting, council members heard the third and final reading of two ordinances establishing future salaries on that basis. The idea was previously presented by Councilwoman At-Large Jana Ringwald, who chairs council’s Finance Committee.

Mayor Ken Markward encouraged city residents to get storm brush to the curb as soon as possible. Crews are working this week and next week to collect the brush and he issued a reminder that the brush pickup scheduled for the week of July 14 is canceled. He also said work at the Bonnewitz Ave extension should be complete this week.

Council members approved an ordinance amending the city’s fire inspection fees provided by the fire department.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 14, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St. A tax budget hearing will be held at 6:15 p.m. that night.