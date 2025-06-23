Diltz sentenced to prison for overdose death of father

April Diltz was sentenced to 30 months in prison in connection with the drug overdose death of her father. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Despite a plea for community control sanctions, a Van Wert woman who admitted to her role in the drug overdose death of her father was sentenced to prison on Monday.

April Diltz, 46, was sentenced by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin D. Burchfield to 30 months behind bars on a third degree felony charge of attempted corrupting another with drugs. She was also ordered to pay court costs.

The sentencing hearing was originally scheduled for last Wednesday, June 18, but it was postponed because Diltz was hospitalized at the time.

During a hearing held on May 7, Diltz entered a guilty plea to the amended charge, in exchange for the dismissal of two other charges, involuntary manslaughter, and possession of a fentanyl related compound, a fourth degree felony. The charges were connected to the July 3, 2024 death of her father. The two were in a hotel room in Van Wert and were using drugs when he overdosed and passed away. Officers obtained a search warrant for the room and seized suspected drugs and paraphernalia. A police report stated that Diltz later admitted the drugs were hers.

Prior to the sentence being handed down, defense attorney Zachary Maisch acknowledged the situation was a tragedy, but added Diltz has been clean and sober and said she was hopeful of a community control sentence.

“The most important fact, quite frankly, is that April at no point and time truly intended to do her father any harm whatsoever,” Maisch said. “This lady shows more remorse than maybe any other client I’ve ever had in my career. She can’t talk about this without emotion.”

“I say this respectfully – I don’t think in any way, shape or form April forced Mr. Diltz to take drugs,” he added.

“I’m really sorry for my part in this,” an emotional Diltz told the court. “Losing my dad is the worst punishment. As soon as I can get past this I’m going to be such a productive member of society — if I’m given the chance — and please show me mercy.”

A number of supporters were in the courtroom during the hearing.

While passing down the sentence, Judge Burchfield noted Diltz has eight previous criminal convictions and was not amenable to community control. Once released from prison, Diltz faces up to two years of post-release control.