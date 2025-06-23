John J. Freund

John J. Freund, 92, of Van Wert, passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 17, 2025, in Van Wert.

He was born September 29, 1932 in Delphos to Elmer and Mable (Mox) Freund. In April of 1953, he married the former Marlene Oehrtman.

John owned and operated Freund’s Nursery in Van Wert with his wife for 37 years. He was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert, and the Van Wert Men’s Garden Club. After retirement, John enjoyed learning the art of stained glass, growing and painting gourds and tending to his backyard.

John is survived by his children, Naomi (Jeff) Freund-Greenlee of Boulder City, Nevada, Dan (Lori) Freund of Van Wert, Beth (Steve) Ward of Townsend, Montana and Ed Freund of Van Wert; seven grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 72 years, Marlene L. Freund, and four siblings.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 26, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Van Wert, with Rev. William Haggis, officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory and one hour prior to services Thursday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Bell Fund at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.

