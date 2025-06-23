Marvin Gaye tribute set for Friday

By Quincy Thompson

This Friday night, Fountain Park will come alive with Let’s Get It On – A Tribute to Marvin Gaye, a dynamic live show that pays homage to the legendary Prince of Motown through the songs you know and love – like “Let’s Get It On,” “What’s Going On,” and many more.

Backed by a world-class band, this tribute features none other than Jackie’s Boy, a Grammy Award-winning artist known for his chart-topping songwriting and magnetic stage presence. His powerful vocals and smooth delivery bring Marvin Gaye’s timeless music to life, creating an immersive experience that is both nostalgic and electric.

“This is a show people don’t want to miss,” said Quincy Thompson, Marketing Director for Van Wert LIVE. “The sound, the energy, and the soul of Marvin Gaye will fill Fountain Park—it’s going to be a beautiful evening of feel-good music and powerful performance.”

The smooth sound of Marvin Gaye will take over Fountain Park Friday night with Let’s Get It On – A Tribute to Marvin Gaye. Photo submitted

In addition to the concert, Community Health Professionals (CHP) will be celebrating their 50th anniversary with a party in the park. The celebration will include raffles, prizes, food trucks, and vendors for all ages, making it a full evening of entertainment and community connection in downtown.

Come early, bring a lawn chair, and settle in for a truly special Friday night in downtown Van Wert. With soulful sounds, local flavor, and community pride on full display, Feel Good Fridays is once again the place to be.

For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the Box Office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.