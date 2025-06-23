Real estate transfers 6/16-6/20/2025

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers took place from June 16-20, 2025.

The Landing Place LLC, Krista L. Etzler, Landing Place LLC to Joann Ruan, Van Wert subdivisions, lot 231.

James V. Worthington Jr. to Nathan C. Carnahan, Angela M. Carnahan, Van Wert inlots, lot 497.

Gary Rager Family Living Trust, Gary Rager Family Living Trust TR, Deb Rager Family Living Trust, Deb Rager Family Living Trust TR, Gardy D. Rager TR, Debra A. Rager TR to DeWayne Mottinger, Amanda Mottinger, a portion of Section 32 in Pleasant Township.

Gary Rager Family Living Trust, Gary Rager Family Living Trust TR, Deb Rager Family Living Trust, Deb Rager Family Living Trust TR, Gardy D. Rager TR, Debra A. Rager TR to Gary Rager Family Living Trust, Gary Rager Family Living Trust TR, Deb Rager Family Living Trust, Deb Rager Family Living Trust TR, Gardy D. Rager TR, Debra A. Rager TR, a portion of Section 32 in Pleasant Township.

M&M RV Electronics LLC, M&M RV Electonics LLC to Steve Dawley, Chanda Dawley, Ohio City inlots, lot 415, lot 416, lot 417.

Earl F. Green, Earl F. Green ATTY, Vickie L. Stevens ATTY to Kaitlin F. McVaigh, Van Wert inlots, lot 3417; Van Wert subdivisions, lot 254, lot 254.

Linda K. Jones, Deborah S. Michalec, William T. Michalec to Greentop Acres LLC, a portion of Section 7 in Hoaglin Township; a portion of Section 7 in Hoaglin Township.

Laurie E. Barker to Leslie Miller, Lindsay Timm, Bradley Barker, Middle Point inlots, lot 313.

Kenneth A. Sealscott Family Trust, Kenneth A. Sealscott Family Trust TR, Louise M. Laudick TR, Louise Laudick TR to Amy Davis, Samuel Sealscott, a portion of Section 19 in Hoaglin Township.

Elizabeth Ann Festog to Frank H. Festog, Van Wert inlots, lot 1367.

Lee Clarence York, Lee York, Lee Clarene York, Lee C. York to Debra Darlene York, Debra York, Van Wert subdivisions, lot 72.

FNLI Here In My Car LLC to FNLF Here In My Car LLC, Van Wert subdivisions, lot 71; Van Wert outlots, lot 129, lot 130; Van Wert subdivisions, lot 70, lot 71, lot 71, lot 72; Van Wert outlots, lot 131, lot 132, lot 133, lot 133, lot 133.

Wanda Sue Watston, Wanda Sue Watson ATTY, Sheryl Ann Fetzer ATTY, Debra Kay Calvelage ATTY to Lynn M. Bidlack, a portion of Section 23 in Washington Township.

Vernon Hundley Jr., Rene R. Hundley to Danielle R. Hundley, Middle Point inlots, lot 6, lot 7, lot 8.

Rodney C. Pulfer, Lisa Pulfer to Wreath Real Estate LLC, Convoy inlots, lot 175.

Jeremy R. Roush, Jamie Roush to Mike Potius, Charissa Pontius, a portion of Section 18 in Jackson Township.

Heidi K. Radke, Heidi K. Methot, Heidi Methot to Michael Summers, Rachel Summers, Van Wert inlots, lot 3296, lot 2952; Van Wert subdivisions, lot 225.

Douglas F. Goodlin, Douglas Foster Goodlin, Kendra D. Goodlin to Nicholas Carlton Krugh, Allison Patrica Smith Krugh, Van Wert inlots, lot 4084, lot 4085.

Donald J. Schimmoller, Nancy J. Schimmoller ATTY, Donald J. Schimmoller ATTY, Nancy J. Schimmoeller ATTY, Nancy J. Schimmoller, Nancy J. Schimmoeller, Donald J. Schimmoeller, Donald J. Schimmoeller ATTY to Donald J. Schimmoeller, Delphos inlots, lot 390, lot 391.

Paul M. Carnes to Grayson Ford, a portion of Section 16 in Jennings Township.

Grayson Ford to Paul M. Carnes, a portion of Section 16 in Jennings Township.

Paul M. Carnes to Paul M. Carnes Irrevocable Trust, Paul M. Carnes Irrevocable Trust TR, Nathan Carnes TR, a portion of Section 16 in Jennings Township.