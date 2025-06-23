VWHS Class of 1975 planning reunion

VW independent staff

The Van Wert High School Class of 1975 is planning its 50th reunion for Friday and Saturday, August 29-30.

Details

Friday night, August 29

Party on the Patio from 7-11 p.m. at Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 with light snacks, a cash bar and entertainment by Wilson-Kimball.

Satuday, August 30

Guided tours of Eggerss Stadium and downtown Van Wert progess (morning hours, times TBA).

VWHS Class of 1975 50th reunion at Willow Bend Country Club.

6:30 p.m. – cocktails

7 p.m. – group photo

7:15 p.m. dinner (menu will be shared when details are finalized)

Cost – $30/person

Reservations are requested by August 15 to get an accurate head count for the caterer

Send reservations with payment to: Citizens National Bank, VWHS Class of 1975, PO Box 260, Van Wert, OH. 45891.

Anyone with questions should contact Pat Ryan at 419.203.5360.

Organizers are asking everyone to reach out to classmates who may not be on social media to share the information with them.