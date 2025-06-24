Ag Society has open director seats

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Agricultural Society is announcing open director seats for the upcoming election and reappointment cycle. Community members interested in serving on the Van Wert County Fair Board are encouraged to consider these leadership opportunities.

The following director seats are up for election this year 2025: Central Region, County Villages, Ridge Township, 2nd At-Large, Willshire Township, Harrison Township, and Union Township.

Each candidate for the office of director for The Van Wert County Agricultural Society must fulfill the following requirements to file a petition for such office:

Be 18 years of age or older

Be a resident of Van Wert County / resident of the township/region that they are seeking election

Purchase a membership certificate for the membership year in which candidate is seeking election.

Complete 10 hours of voluntary service to the society, in the fiscal year in which candidate is seeking election.

Attend one regular monthly board meetings of the society, during the fiscal year in which candidate is seeking election.

State on petition the specific board position for which candidate is seeking election.

Collect 10 or more signatures from members of the society, from the area for which board position represents. In the case that the ten required signatures from members of the Society from the area for which the board position represents, cannot be obtained due to circumstances such as a pandemic or other like causes, then the required number of signatures is changed to twenty of the membership as a whole. The requirement to limit it to the area being represented is waived for that election cycle only.

Any candidate not fulfilling the above listed requirements shall be ineligible for election as director. Those interested in running for an elected seat must pick up a petition from the Van Wert County Fair Office and return the completed petition by Monday, August 25. The election will take place in the Fair Office from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday September 1.

For more information on running for election, please contact the Fair Office at 419.238.9270 or email ray@vanwertcountyfair.com.