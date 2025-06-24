Chad Eugene Jay

Chad Eugene Jay, 52, was called home June 23, 2025, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by loved ones after a courageous five year battle with cancer.

Throughout his battle with cancer, Chad demonstrated extraordinary strength, grace and resilience. His journey inspired many and reminded us all of the value of hope and the power of love.

Chad Jay

Chad graduated from Wayne Trace High School and went on to get a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Toledo. He was employed by Buckeye Power in Convoy.

Chad is survived by his mother, Tammy and stepfather, Tom Bartz; his father, Ken and stepmother, Denise Jay; wife Kelli, and children, Ryann, Easton, Beckett and Kipton, all at home. Also surviving is his sister, Kristen (John) Maenle; brother, Matt (Kimmi) Jay; in-laws Kevin Wood, Barb (Tim) Wood, Jenna (Randall) Wood and Sarah (Jonathan) Tucker; nieces and nephews Hannah, Lance and Brynlee Maenle, Pierceton and Sawyer Jay and Gentry, Weslen and Riggs Tucker; step-brothers, Derek Cox and Brandon (Brenda) Bartz; step-sisters, Alisha (Bob Hunsacker) Cox and Kristy (Terry) Boyd; several step nieces and nephews, and his cat, Tiddy.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Anthony; sister, Jennifer; grandparents, Ned and June Jay and Myrna Young and Tom Galloway, and many aunts and uncles.

A private funeral service and burial will be held. A celebration of life open house for all who loved Chad, will be held from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at Harvest Field Church, 13625 Rd 12, Scott. Light refreshments will be served. Chad requested everyone wear Ohio State or Cincinnati Reds attire.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be directed to Kelli Wood for the children’s college fund.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.