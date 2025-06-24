Donald E. Amweg

Donald E. Amweg, 80, of Sebring, Florida, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Sebring.

Donald Amweg

He was born on February 9, 1945, in Van Wert, to Delbert G. Amweg and Betty R. (High) Amweg.

Don is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jill A. (Leiter) Amweg; his two daughters, Kristi Amweg (Joseph Schwartz) and Kim (Todd) Barnhart; granddaughters, Megan (Blake) Parker and Maci Barnhart, and great-granddaughter, Elsie Parker, all of Sebring, Florida, and one brother Craig (Carol) Amweg of Celina.

He was a devoted husband, loving father, proud grandfather, and cherished great-grandfather. Don was a 1963 graduate of Van Wert High School and served in the Army National Guard from 1966-1971. He retired from General Electric in Fort Wayne in 2000, however, he stayed busy in retirement, working for Van Wert Bedrooms and later Statewide Ford.

A celebration of life will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 20, at Calvary Evangelical Church, Van Wert.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.