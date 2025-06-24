Kenneth J Doner

Kenneth J Doner, 89, of Van Wert, passed away Saturday morning, June 21, 2025, at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

He was born on July 21, 1935, in Van Wert to Paul and Ruth (Ritchie) Doner, who both preceded him in death. Kenneth married his life long sweetheart, Carol J. (Miller) Doner, who survives. They would’ve celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in September.

Kenneth Doner

He is survived by his five children, Susan (William) Soldner, Jeffrey (Alan Van Dyne) Doner, Kathryn (Craig) Staley, Thomas Doner and Julia Hamilton; six grandchildren, Katelynn (Shawn) Hovlid, Chelsa (Ricky Garbrandt) Soldner, Jacob (Brooke) Staley, Celesta Soldner, Kyle Hamilton and Kody Hamilton; three great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Hailey Hovlid and Canaan Staley; sisters, Margaret Davis, Pauline Weldy, Eloise (Gary) Thomas and Nancy (Richard) Niehoff, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Debra Lynn; sister, Dorothy Weis, and brothers-in-law, Don Weis, Roy Davis and William Weldy.

Kenneth was a lifelong farmer who loved his job. He farmed with his father until his retirement, then farmed with his son-in-law, Craig and grandson, Jacob. He was a faithful member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, where he served on church council as president and secretary for many years. He was also a member of the church choir, Farm Bureau, and was on the Board of Directors for Van Wert County Hospital. He also served in the United States Army Reserve.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 28, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Van Wert, with Rev. William Haggis, officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Visitation for family and friends will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 27, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Van Wert, along with one hour prior to the funeral services on Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials may be directed to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.