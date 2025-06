Retired employee group to meet

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Chapter of PERI (Public Employee Retirees Inc.) will hold its next chapter meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 9, at the Van Wert County Board of Elections, 1362 E. Ervin Rd., Van Wert.

Van Wert County EMA Director Rick McCoy is the scheduled speaker. Retired employees and guests are welcome to join in at 9:30 a.m. for coffee and donuts and a time of fellowship.