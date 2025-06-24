Temperatures exceed 90 degrees again

VW independent staff

Van Wert has had to endure four consecutive days of temperatures over 90 degrees.

According to Van Wert County EMA Director Rick McCoy, Saturday’s official high in Van Wert was 91 degrees. It was 93 on Sunday, 93 on Monday and 94 on Tuesday. High humidity pushed heat index values to 100 or higher.

The forecast is calling for slightly cooler temperatures the remainder of the week, with projected highs in the upper 80s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.