Civic Theatre seeking cast members

The Van Wert Civic Theatre has announced plans for its fall 2025 production of Bonnie & Clyde, a powerful and provocative musical based on the real-life exploits of two of America’s most infamous outlaws. With performances running September 18–21 and 25–28, this bold production promises a thrilling mix of passion, crime, and heartbreak set to a dynamic score of blues, gospel, and rockabilly.

Directed by Jerry Zimmerman, the musical features a book by Ivan Menchell, lyrics by Don Black, and music by Frank Wildhorn. The show explores the intense love story between Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow—two small-town Texans whose desire for adventure and notoriety spiraled into a tragic criminal spree that captured the nation’s attention during the Great Depression.

The cast calls for singers with standard dance ability and includes 11-20 performers. Auditions will be held on July 13-14, and the theatre encourages local talent to join this emotionally charged production.

Character breakdown:

Clyde Barrow (M, 18–25): A bold and charming dreamer hungry for fame.

Bonnie Parker (F, 18–25): A beautiful, ambitious woman torn between love and her longing for stardom.

Marvin "Buck" Barrow (M, 25–35): Clyde's brother, loyal yet conflicted by his criminal life.

Blanche Barrow (F, 25–35): Buck's devout wife, disapproving of their crimes.

Cumie Barrow (F, 40–55): Clyde and Buck's selfless mother.

Ted Hinton (M, 18–25): A kind-hearted police officer hopelessly in love with Bonnie.

Young Clyde (M, 8–12) & Young Bonnie (F, 8–12): Depictions of the leads in their youth. Preferably older 12+.

Emma Parker (F, 40–55): Bonnie's fragile and loving mother.

Preacher (M, 45–65): A fiery and charismatic town evangelist.

Henry Barrow (M, 45–55): The quiet, hardworking father of Clyde and Buck.

Governor Miriam Ferguson (F, 40–60): The stern and unrelenting Texas Governor.

Captain Frank Hamer (M, 45–65): A retired Texas Ranger leading the manhunt.

Bob Alcorn (M, 30–45): A sharpshooter enlisted to track down the outlaws.

Ensemble (various ages): Portraying townsfolk, police, bank customers, and more.



Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

Anyone interested in auditioning can the QR code to sign up.