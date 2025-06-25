Projects to be discussed at ODOT meeting

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) invites the public to a meeting to discuss three projects that will improve safety along the U.S. 30, U.S. 224, and U.S. 127 corridors in Van Wert County.

The meeting will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, July 21, Vantage Career Center, 818 N. Franklin St., Van Wert. The meeting will begin with a short presentation followed by an open house during which the project teams and exhibits will be available. All meeting materials will be available on the project websites after the meeting.

U.S. 30/John Brown Road intersection improvement

Convert the intersection of U.S. 30 and John Brown Rd. to a restricted crossing U-turn (RCUT), with construction scheduled to begin in 2026.

U.S. 30/U.S. 224 interchange improvement

Improve the connection at U.S. 30/U.S. 224 with a new interchange and add a connection with Liberty Union Rd., with construction expected to begin in 2030.

U.S. 127 corridor improvement

Improve the U.S. 127 corridor between U.S. 30 and Bonnewitz Ave., with construction expected to begin in 2030.

U.S. 30 corridor access

In 2019, ODOT completed a U.S. 30 corridor access study, assessing the potential benefits of limiting access points and converting the route to a limited-access corridor. A follow-up feasibility study provided detailed recommendations, prioritizing roadway safety, addressing crash patterns, enhancing local connectivity, and ensuring long-term access management.

Based on the study’s recommendations, ODOT is moving forward with the above projects, in addition to the three projects for which a held a public meeting in 2024. These projects are now ow in the detailed design project phase:

U.S. 30 & State Route 49 restricted crossing U-turns, with construction to begin in 2027.

U.S. 224 & Lincoln Highway roundabout, construction to begin in 2027.

U.S. 30 overpass on Convoy Road, construction expected to begin in 2029.

Right-of-way and property acquisition:

Permanent and temporary (just for construction) right-of-way will likely be needed for construction of the projects. If right-of-way acquisition is necessary from your property, a real estate representative will contact you directly at a later date to discuss the right-of-way needs, the acquisition process, and your rights under that process.

Environmental impacts:

Currently, studies are ongoing to determine the impacts the project will have on the environment, utilities, and adjacent properties. Impacts to wetlands and the removal of some trees may occur. If impacted, necessary waterway permitting will be obtained and tree removal will occur between October 1 and March 31 to protect possibly present threatened and endangered bat species during their summer roosting period.