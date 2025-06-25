Raymond Matthew “Matt” Martyne

Raymond Matthew “Matt” Martyne, 61, of Convoy, passed away Tuesday evening, June 24, 2025, at Van Wert Manor Nursing Home.

He was born December 30, 1963, in Dayton, to Jean Martyne. He married the former Bonnie J. Myers.

Matt graduated from Jay County High School in 1982. He then enlisted and proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1982-1985. He retired from the Tool Service staff at Celina Aluminum Precision Technology.

Matt enjoyed riding motorcycles, history and taking trips to the casino.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie J. Martyne of Convoy; daughters, Alissa and Elizabeth; stepsons, Chad (fiance: Shelley White-McMahon) McIntosh of Decatur, Indiana and Nick (Tiffany) McInstosh of Huntertown, Indiana; a granddaughter, Ashlyn McIntosh of Decatur; a sister, Christy Campbell of Portland, Indiana; a sister-in-law, Deb Martyne; nieces, Monica and Katy, and a nephew, Logan.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jean Martyne; and brothers, Anthony, John and Dave Martyne.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, June 30, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert. Burial will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the American Cancer Society or the Van Wert County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.