Van Wert BOE hears from students, OKs agenda items

These recently graduated VWHS students spoke at Wednesday’s school board meeting. Front row, left to right: Mandy Burenga, Abby Rollins, Andrew Laudick, Owen Scott. Back row: Keaton Foster, Sam Houg and Noah Spath. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The academic and athletic accomplishments of the Class of 2025 were highlighted during Wednesday’s monthly meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education.

Seven recently graduated seniors shared their some of their accomplishments, their favorite memories and more, and they shared what they’d like to see added to the schools to benefit future classes.

“I feel like our staff and teachers just give us a lot of things and personally I feel extremely prepared going into college,” Abby Rollins said. “I’m going into music education and they have given me a lot of tasks that have already put me way ahead. My favorite memory is probably performing in district honors band all four years of high school.”

Three of the speakers, Andrew Laudick, Sam Houg and Owen Scott qualified for state competition in three different sports during the 2025-2026 school year – cross country, swimming and track and field. Scott recently finished as the Division II state champion in the 1600 meter run and placed eighth in the 3200 meter run.

“I’ll never forget the memories I’ve created with my guys and on the athletic field,” Scott said.

Laudick, Houg, Mandy Burenga, Keaton Foster and Noah Spath also shared their thoughts with the board.

Board members accepted the resignation of middle school science teacher and girls tennis coach Katie Peterson, and the resignation of Julia Reichert as high school music teacher. Annie Mendenhall was hired as a middle school science teacher, Ruby Averesch as an elementary school paraprofessional and Shelly Smith as a high school secretary.

A public hearing was held to rehire Roland Alvarez, who recently retired as a high school intervention specialist.

Superintendent Mark Bagley lauded the work of students and staff who assisted with clean-up efforts after last Wednesday’s wind storm, especially at the Van Wert School at the Goedde and at Willow Bend Golf Club.

He also told the board he’s awaiting the final state budget, which by law must be done by Monday, June 30. The budget will have some sort of impact on the district’s finances but the extent won’t be known until the final figures are complete.

Bagley also said the long-awaited elavator is expected to arrive at Eggerss Stadium on Monday and installation should begin soon after that.

During a brief report, Assistant Superintendent Bob Priest noted summer is a busy time in terms of maintenance projects and he said a full report will come at the August meeting.

Among the other agenda items given approval by the board:

2025-2026 preschool, kindergarten, elementary school, middle school and high school handbooks.

A trip by the high school robotics team to the “Run for the Robots Premiere Event/First Tech Challenge” in Lexington/Georgetown, Kentucky, June 26-28.

An agreement with the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center-Juvenile Residental Center of Northwest Ohio for the upcoming school year.

A service contract agreement with the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center for the upcoming school year.

Before adjourning, the board went into executive session to discuss the employment of personnel but no action was taken afterward.

The financial portion of the agenda featured several items, including setting temporary appropriations for fiscal year 2026; the transfer of $113,804 from the permanent improvement fund to the classroom facilities maintenance fund; the transfer of $5.25 million from the general fund to the capital projects fund, and the acceptance of nearly a dozen donations from businesses, organizations and individuals.

The next meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 23, in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.