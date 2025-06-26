Columbus to host international event

Submitted information

REYNOLDSBURG — The Ohio Department of Agriculture is thrilled to participate in a summer trade mission event highlighting the strength and diversity of Ohio’s agricultural industry.

Food Export-Midwest and Food Export-Northeast are hosting the second annual Summer in the Cities Buyers Mission, making a stop in Columbus in August.

The trade event is designed to connect Ohio food and agricultural suppliers with prequalified international buyers from around the world, offering them the opportunity to showcase their products. Representatives from 21 countries are expected to participate and provide information about exporting goods and particular markets. ODA will help secure local suppliers for the event through the department’s Agricultural Trade and Export program.

“By helping Ohio companies grow through exports, we increase the demand for quality, Ohio-grown products,” said ODA Director Brian Baldridge. “Events like this not only connect products to new markets, but also connect farmers to a stronger, more resilient future. This is a great opportunity for Ohio agriculture.”

Countries represented at the event include Aruba, Australia, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, China, Fiji, Germany, Ghana, Guatemala, Hong Kong, India, Korea , Mexico, Nicaragua, Singapore, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and Vietnam.

According to the ODA, food and agriculture is Ohio’s No. 1 industry, adding $124 billion to the economy and employing one out of every eight people. Ohio farmers grow or raise more than 200 different kinds of crops and livestock, and the state is also home to approximately 1,000 food processing companies.

In addition to Columbus, the Summer in the Cities will also stop in Chicago, Illinois, and Jersey City, New Jersey.

If your company is interested in participating, please contact Tim Sword, ODA’s Trade and Export Program Administrator at Tim.Sword@agri.ohio.gov or 614.563.1932. The deadline to register is July 2.