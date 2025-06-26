Facilities project moves closer to reality

VW independent staff

CONVOY — During a special meeting held Wednesday morning, the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education approved Minster-based Garmann Miller as the architectural design firm for the planned athletic facilities improvement project.

The board also approved approved the master plan for the project, which includes the high school gymnasium, the transportation bus repair building, the ECC playground, and the outdoor athletic complex.

According to Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf, a formal rendering of the athletic complex will be made available in the near future.

Board members scheduled another special meeting for 8:30 a.m. Thursday, July 10, to continue discussions and prioritize components of the facilities project.