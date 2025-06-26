Friday Flashback: Lancers win at BGSU

Editor’s note: The Friday Flashback has returned to the VW independent Sports page and will run each Friday until the start of the 2025 fall sports season. This installment takes us back to March, 2016, when the Lincolnview Lancers boys basketball qualified for the Division IV regionals at Bowling Green State University’s Stroh Center. Lincolnview won both of their games there and went on to advance to the state championship game the following week. This story appeared on the March 9, 2016 Sports page, after the Lancers opened regional play with win over Fayette.

Lincolnview’s Austin Leeth (3) passes inside for a basket during the Lancers’ 36-29 Division IV Regional semifinals win over Fayette on Tuesday. (Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent)

DAVE MOSIER/independent sports

BOWLING GREEN — The Fayette Eagles are known for their tenacious defense, but they met their match on Tuesday as the Lincolnview Lancers put on a defensive clinic to win 36-29 in the two teams’ Division IV regional semifinals match-up at Bowling Green State University.

The Lancers (25-1) used a full-court press and then further ratcheted up the defensive pressure on the offensive end to hold Fayette (24-2) to 29.7 percent shooting from the field, including 4 of 19 from three-point range (21.1 percent). The Eagles also did a defensive job on Lincolnview, holding the Lancers to 11 of 36 (30.6 percent) from the field.

But the game wasn’t won in the field, but on the free throw line. The Lancers went to the line more than twice as many times as Fayette and made 12 of 19 free-throw attempts (63.2 percent). The Eagles were 3 of 9 from the charity stripe (33.3 percent).

Lancer Hayden Ludwig (34) shoots one from outside during Lincolnview’s 36-29 win over Fayette on Tuesday. (Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent)

Lincolnview got out to a good start and led by five points, 12-7, at the end of eight minutes of play. Both teams scored 6 points in the second quarter, giving the Lancers a five-point lead, 18-13, at the half. The Lancers stretched that lead to 10 points, 27-17, at the three-quarter mark and then held on as Fayette made a run in the final stanza.

Lincolnview’s Hayden Ludwig was the game’s top scorer, with 13 points, including two three-pointers and 5 of 6 from the line, while Derek Youtsey added 11 points for the Lancers, and Chandler Adams had 7 points and 9 rebounds for Lincolnview. Alec Bost was Fayette’s top scorer, with 12 points — all three-pointers, while Joel Smith added 8 points for the Eagles.

The Lancers also outrebounded the taller Fayette team, 30-26, while having fewer turnovers, 9-11.

Lincolnview now advances to the Division IV regional finals against Mansfield St. Peter, who defeated McComb in the other regional semifinal game. The finals will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Bowling Green State University’s Stroh Center.